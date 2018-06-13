Hundreds of birthday cards for crash man

Video

A man who found himself without many friends after being in a crash was sent hundreds of birthday cards from around the world, thanks to an appeal from his sister.

Murray Bass, from Essex, was described as being a popular 21-year-old when he was involved in a car crash.

But his sister, Jazzily Howett, said he gradually had fewer friends and made an appeal for people to send him a 30th birthday card.

She said she was "shocked" when hundreds of well-wishers responded.