Sausage dog cafe attracts 200 dogs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sausage dog cafe in Chelmsford attracts 200 dogs

Two hundred dogs congregated at a cafe celebrating all things dachshund.

Organiser Tammy Velissarides said the Sausage Dog Cafe, which was held in Chelmsford, celebrated the unique spirit of the individual dogs.

The event was publicised on Facebook and sold out in advance.

  • 04 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Labrador fosters nine ducklings