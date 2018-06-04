Sausage dog cafe attracts 200 dogs

Media player
Sausage dog cafe in Chelmsford attracts 200 dogs
Two hundred dogs congregated at a cafe celebrating all things dachshund.
Organiser Tammy Velissarides said the Sausage Dog Cafe, which was held in Chelmsford, celebrated the unique spirit of the individual dogs.
The event was publicised on Facebook and sold out in advance.
04 Jun 2018
