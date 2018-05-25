The man who wrote 50 poems for his wife
A husband has presented his wife with a book of poetry to mark their golden wedding anniversary.

Neil Richardson, 72, from Braintree, Essex, wrote one poem for each year of his marriage to Marion.

The couple met while working at a hospital in London and married in 1968.

