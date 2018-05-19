Anger at police at teen stabbing meeting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fabian Kacica death: Anger at police at stabbing meeting
There were angry scenes at a public meeting called by police in Southend after a teenager was stabbed.
One member of the public shouted at police representatives, claiming if they "went on the high street now, there'd be not one single police officer."
Fabian Kacica, 19, of Lornes Close, Southend, died after a "disturbance" near the town's library on Monday.
19 May 2018
