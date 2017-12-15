Road blocked by fly-tipped rubbish pile

Video

A large pile of rubbish has appeared on a road in Essex and will not be cleared until next week.

Simon Wilson, who reported the fly-tip in Pennington Lane, Stansted, said the road was "completely blocked to head-height in what looks like the contents of someone's home."

"I would say it's almost up to head height," he said. "There's a huge amount of stuff there, building material, bits of broken wood, looks like shoes, a child's DVD."

"I would say nobody can get through with a vehicle."

Uttlesford District Council said it was aware of the incident and has arranged for a contractor to remove the rubbish on Tuesday.