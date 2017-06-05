Stroke sufferer's baby delight
Video

Joy for stroke sufferer who ignored advice and had baby

A woman who was told she had more chance of survival if she swam in shark-infested waters than undergoing a pregnancy is celebrating her daughter's first birthday.

Beatrice Way, from Ugley in Essex, was 36 when she suffered a massive stroke.

She ignored doctor's advice to start a family.

