Video of missing RAF serviceman released

Video

The family of RAF missing serviceman Corrie Mckeague have released a video of him filmed a month before his disappearance.

Mr Mckeague, 23, has not been seen since a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September.

The Honington-based gunner was filmed "sitting in the garden in the sunshine" and singing along to a song from the musical Wicked in August.

His mother Nicola Urquhart said although it was difficult for her to share the video of her son, she "wanted people to see his nature and his personality".

The footage of him singing along to "Popular" from the musical Wicked shows him "laughing and happy", she said.

Last movements

"He likes to make people laugh, he is just so charming," Mrs Urquhart said of the video, which was filmed by her son, Makeyan.

Mr Mckeague was last seen at about 03:25 BST walking alone after buying food at a takeaway shop and napping in the doorway of an electrical shop.

He was seen walking into a dead-end loading bay area known at the "horseshoe" but did not come out again.

His family have been raising money for a private investigator to look into the case, and so far almost 5,000 people have donated a total of more than £51,000.

A second public search for Mr Mckeague will take place on 22 January. More than 60 volunteers joined in the first on 17 December.