Colne Valley Railway awarded £1.7m lottery grant

The Colne Valley Railway, near Halstead in Essex, is getting more than £1.7m from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The money will go towards long term projects including new visitor facilities and a workshop that will become a centre of excellence for restoring historic railway carriages and visitor facilities.

The railway, founded in the 1970s, is run by a charity.

  • 07 Dec 2016