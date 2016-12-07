Media player
Colne Valley Railway awarded £1.7m lottery grant
The Colne Valley Railway, near Halstead in Essex, is getting more than £1.7m from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
The money will go towards long term projects including new visitor facilities and a workshop that will become a centre of excellence for restoring historic railway carriages and visitor facilities.
The railway, founded in the 1970s, is run by a charity.
07 Dec 2016
