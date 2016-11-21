Video

Fire crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire spent more than two hours tackling a blaze in Haverhill at a former tool grinding business.

The unused Atterton and Ellis building, which has been described as a "historic landmark", was being considered for redevelopment.

An investigation will be carried out into the cause of the fire, which broke out at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday and took about two hours to deal with.

No-one was injured in the fire at the empty building.