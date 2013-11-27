Timber wolf generic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Colchester Zoo defends shooting three timber wolves

Colchester Zoo in Essex faces mounting criticism over its decision to shoot three timber wolves which had escaped.

Zoo keepers have started an investigation to establish how five animals escaped on Tuesday morning. Two of the pack are back in captivity.

The zoo has defended the shooting.

  • 27 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Wolves shot dead after zoo escape