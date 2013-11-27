Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colchester Zoo defends shooting three timber wolves
Colchester Zoo in Essex faces mounting criticism over its decision to shoot three timber wolves which had escaped.
Zoo keepers have started an investigation to establish how five animals escaped on Tuesday morning. Two of the pack are back in captivity.
The zoo has defended the shooting.
-
27 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-25125408/colchester-zoo-defends-shooting-three-timber-wolvesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window