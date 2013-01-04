Part of the fresco on the Bedford coffee shop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bedford coffee house fresco attracts worldwide attention

A fresco based on Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel painting on the wall of a coffee shop in Bedford has been attracting attention from all over the world.

The replica of Libyan Sibyl took three months to recreate. Artist Iain Carstairs used pigment paint on lime plaster, a technique dating back to about 1500 BC.

  • 04 Jan 2013