Paralympian powerlifting bronze medallist Zoe Newson
Powerlifter Zoe Newson secured third place by lifting 88kg the women's under 40kg powerlifting category at the Paralympics.

In her debut as a Paralympian 20-year-old Zoe, from Colchester in Essex, held her nerve to win a bronze medal at the ExCel Arena.

  • 31 Aug 2012