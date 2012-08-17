Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeanette Goodwin's family welcomes murderer's sentence
Murder victim Jeanette Goodwin's widower has said he is "very happy" with her killer's 27-year prison term.
After Martin Bunch was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court, Mark Goodwin said the sentence should give him plenty of time to think about what he had done.
He stabbed the mother-of-three more than 30 times at her home at Southend in Essex on 24 July 2011.
-
17 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-19298578/jeanette-goodwin-s-family-welcomes-murderer-s-sentenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window