Murder victim Jeanette Goodwin's widower has said he is "very happy" with her killer's 27-year prison term.

After Martin Bunch was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court, Mark Goodwin said the sentence should give him plenty of time to think about what he had done.

He stabbed the mother-of-three more than 30 times at her home at Southend in Essex on 24 July 2011.