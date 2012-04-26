David Boutflour, Jeremy Bamber's cousin
Jeremy Bamber's cousin welcomes appeal ruling

Convicted killer Jeremy Bamber's cousin said the family is pleased that his latest attempt to prove his innocence rejected.

Bamber has served 27 years of a life sentence for murdering five members of his family.

David Boutflour was speaking after the Criminal Cases Review Commission rejected Bamber's bid to have the case referred back to the Court of Appeal.

