A football referee who was chased by a stand-in linesman following a youth football game has said he fears an official may be killed.

Roger Hughes was officiating the match between Portland United U18s and Merley Cobham in Dorset on Sunday when he was assaulted.

Mr Hughes said he has reporting the matter to police and that unless referees get more respect there could be a serious incident.

In a statement, Portland United FC said it would "not tolerate this action" and it "has forwarded evidence collected at the game to the relevant governing body".

Video of the incident posted by the Ref Support charity has been viewed more than 2.5m times on X.

The charity that supports referees posted: "This is yet another sign of how football is falling into an abyss of abuse and people."

Earlier this year hundreds of grassroots football referees responded to a questionnaire conducted by BBC Radio 5 Live, saying they fear for their safety when taking charge of matches and are dissatisfied with the current measures in place to tackle the abuse.

