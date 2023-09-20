A fire that left a golf club badly damaged was an accident and caused by an electrical fault, the fire service has said.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service sent nine crews and took two hours to tackle the blaze at Christchurch Golf Club on Monday.

An electrical box set alight to the exterior of a caravan, which spread to the nearby driving range.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and the club has now reopened.

