Girls who were sexually harassed when they were as young as 12 years old have been talking about their experiences.

The teenagers used chalk to write what happened to them on pavements in Bournemouth.

It was to launch a campaign to tackle sexual harassment and raise awareness of the issue.

Catcalls of BCP has been spearheaded by Annabel Hodges, who is a member of the UK Youth Parliament for BCP Council.

