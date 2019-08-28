A Tourette's sufferer who spends thousands on medicinal cannabis has called on the government to make the drug more readily available on the NHS.

Conor Ryder, from Dorset, gets his prescriptions from a private clinic and said it was the only drug that controlled his severe tics.

But cannabis has been prescribed fewer than five times across the NHS since it was legalised for medical use in 2018.

The government said safety needed to be proven before a wider rollout.

Video by Ben Moore

