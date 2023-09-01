Footage of the moment a police car crashed into a family's vehicle, leaving a mother of two with a brain injury, has been released.

PC Harry Chaplin, of Dorset Police, hit the car carrying a couple and their two children while travelling at between 73mph and 81mph in a 30mph zone.

He was driving to an accident in Littlemoor Road, Weymouth, on 9 July last year.

The 27-year-old officer was fined and handed eight penalty points at Winchester Crown Court earlier this week after he admitted careless driving.

