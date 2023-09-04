Dorset Police officers are piloting the use of water scooters to tackle anti-social behaviour.

It comes after complaints from residents and visitors that people are driving in swim-only areas and speeding on rivers.

The use of the tactical watercraft will mean police can increase patrols along almost 100 miles of the coastline and the inland waterways.

Sgt Ryan Prater, of the Marine Force Support Group, said: "Sadly, we do see Jet Skis being driven inappropriately, which can cause a danger to others on the water."

Video by Jon Cuthill and Hannah Walsh

