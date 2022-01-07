A charity has been helping people tackle mental health issues by working with horses.

The Horse Course, based in Weymouth, runs training sessions using horses to teach eight key resilience skills.

The participants use body language to communicate with the ponies to complete tasks.

The charity began a decade ago to help prisoners but now also helps people with issues such as ADHD, OCD and helps those at risk of offending.

The Horse Course is now at 15 independently-run hubs across the UK.

Video by Sean Killick and Hannah Walsh

