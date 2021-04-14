Beachgoers had a "lucky escape" after a cliff collapsed in Dorset's West Bay.

Daniel Knagg captured the moment the rockfall started along the South West Coast Path - with a number of people narrowly avoiding the collapse.

Dorset Council has released a warning that "rockfalls and landslips" can happen at any time.

The authority confirmed West Bay is currently closed due to the incident.

