For Yasmin and Sam being able to learn to communicate with their children has involved a frustrating struggle to access sign language classes.

The couple, who are from Weymouth in Dorset, found the nearest college had a nine-month wait.

They are both hearing, while their young children, Obi and Iris, are deaf.

Mum Yasmin said she thought there were no deaf schools in Dorset because there were not as many deaf children in the area, compared to other parts of the country.

"It was so hard, we didn't know anything about deaf people and we didn't know anything about the deaf community," she added.

Dorset Council said there were no plans to introduce a specialist base in the county for deaf children.

Instead, it directed families to the Hearing Support Service team, which works with families and schools, providing practical advice on all aspects of language and communication.

Video by Katie Martin and Kate Eagleton-Etheridge

