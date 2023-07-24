Dramatic video filmed onboard an RNLI lifeboat shows the moment a crew was rescued during the world's largest offshore race.

Winds gusting up to 46mph, heavy rain and challenging seas saw about 86 yachts retire after a "brutal" first night of the 50th Rolex Fastnet Race.

The Swanage all-weather lifeboat attended this incident where a sailor onboard suffered a head injury and required immediate evacuation.

Two lifeboat crews were placed onboard in rough conditions to help treat the casualty. Once in the calmer waters of Studland Bay, the casualty was evacuated by lifeboat and handed into the care of paramedics.

RNLI crews from Yarmouth, Poole and Weymouth responded to multiple emergency calls.

Competitors set off from Cowes on the Isle of Wight on Saturday, heading for Cherbourg via the Fastnet Rock off Ireland.

