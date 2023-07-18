A controversial barge that will house asylum seekers has arrived in port.

Bibby Stockholm is the first vessel secured under Home Secretary Suella Braverman's plans to reduce the cost of asylum accommodation.

It docked on Tuesday at Portland Port in Dorset, where there has been considerable opposition over fears about the impact on services.

The government has said it will be better value for British taxpayers and more manageable for communities.

