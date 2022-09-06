If you have seen the classic 80s film Dirty Dancing you will know "the lift".

And the move is central to the touring stage show musical that begins its run at the Pavilion Theatre in Bournemouth this week.

The cast, of course, are flawless - but can you teach a total newbie to do it in one day?

BBC South's Sarah Farmer went along to have a go.

Produced by Pete Doherty

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.