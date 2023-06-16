A chain ferry service has resumed after a car rolled down a slipway and ended up in the sea.

The car was left submerged in the water off Ferry Way at Sandbanks, Poole, on Thursday halting the ferry as it crossed from Studland.

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Swanage along with the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Poole and police were called to the slipway shortly after 14:20 BST.

The car, which was was empty at the time, was pulled from the water. Ferry services resumed at about 17:40.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.