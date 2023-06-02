Police investigating the deaths of two children pulled from the sea in Bournemouth are at the quayside of a boat that was in the vicinity when 999 calls started coming in.

A 12-year-old girl and a boy, 17, died after an incident involving a total of 10 swimmers on Wednesday.

Pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle is at anchor at Cobb's Quay in Poole Harbour, with a police van nearby.

Dorset Police said it was unable to comment.

