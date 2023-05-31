The only breeding pair of ospreys on England's south coast have hatched their first two chicks of the year.

It is the second year the birds, which are part of a reintroduction programme, have successfully bred in Poole Harbour, Dorset.

Last year they they raised two chicks, becoming the first known ospreys to breed in southern England since 1847.

Video copyright: Birds of Poole Harbour

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.