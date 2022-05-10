The next generation of Olympic athletes have been inspired by some of the world's best hip-hops acts.

Local breakdancing groups have been showcasing their skills at the Lighthouse Centre in Poole, Dorset.

There is a renewed interest in the sport, as it is only a year away from it's debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Breakin' Convention gave groups including Dance for All, from Boscombe, and Shake UK, from Ringwood the chance to show off their talents.

The event is travelling around the UK until mid June.

Video by Logan Lawson & Simon Marks

