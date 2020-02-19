The moment a £24,000 violinists' bow broke during a concert was captured on camera during a livestream online.

Stefan Jackiw's bow broke during a performance with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

The bow was swapped straight away for a different one and Mr Jackiw carried on as if nothing happened.

But he said while the bows look the same to the untrained eye "the feel was very different".

