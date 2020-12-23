A pod of dolphins has been filmed at sunrise by a jetlagged early morning walker.

The dolphins were captured on camera by Gee Findley's drone at Branksome Chine in Dorset.

It was Ms Findley first morning in the UK after arriving from Australia on Monday.

She said: "I was so excited. We work on boats, so we normally see dolphins anyway, but to see them in the UK is just special.

"Tuesday morning, we were super jetlagged, and we were up at like 05:00 BST and it looked like a beautiful morning," Ms Findley said.

"I've just got my drone, so I was like - why we don't go down and I can practice flying it and enjoy the sunrise?"

It was her partners first ever time at Branksome Chine and as they drove down the hill they thought they could see something moving in the water.

Ms Findley said it was "hard to tell but I would say there were at least 20".

But it wasn't such a lucky morning for her mum who didn't join the couple for their early morning adventure.

Nick Findley said despite walking at Branksome Chine every day for nearly 28 years said she "has [still] never seen a dolphin".

Reporter: Hannah Walsh

