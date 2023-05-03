A group of pensioners is camping out for days in a bid to bag a prime spot to watch the ceremonial processions on the day of the King's Coronation.

Margaret Tinsley, 81, from Dorset, and her four friends set up camp on the Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

They have been sleeping under beach shelters and are ready to brave cold nights and rain for what they described as "a once-in-a-lifetime event".

They said they wanted to honour and thank the Royal Family.