Dead fish have been filmed at an angling lake where police have launched an investigation into a reported deliberate poisoning of the water.

Jim Roper, who owns Harbour Bridge Lakes at Chickerell, Dorset, said about 4,000 fish had died since Good Friday.

He said heavier carp might be lying dead on the bottom of the lake while a duck and seagulls were also thought to have died from eating contaminated fish.

The Environment Agency said it had been made aware of a fish kill and officers had taken samples which were being tested.

