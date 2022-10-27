A bus, which used to be seen in towns like Dorchester and Weymouth, will now be swapping passengers for patients.

Swindon Humanitarian Aid Partnership has started converting a bus into a mobile hospital that will travel between villages in Ukraine.

The bus will be fitted with hospital beds and emergency equipment.

It will help provide care for battle casualties and the sick who struggle to get help in the war-damaged hospitals.

The charity, which has sent lots of aid from Berkshire and Wiltshire, hopes that it will be the first of many buses that will make the same journey.

Video by Joe Campbell and Hannah Walsh

