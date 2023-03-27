Aerial views of Poole Harbour after pipeline leak

Aerial footage shows Poole Harbour in Dorset the day after about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid including oil leaked into the water.

A major incident was declared on Sunday when the leak occurred at a pipeline operated by gas company Perenco, under Owers Bay.

Members of the public have been urged not to swim in the harbour or nearby until further notice. Video shot from a helicopter shows no obvious visible signs of any pollution.

Perenco said the leak of fluid - made up of 85% water and 15% oil - was "under control".