A student is developing techniques to help people feel the sensation of touch whilst in virtual reality without the need for any physical devices.

Bournemouth University student Sasha Alexdottir's method uses images to trick the brain into feeling sensations in real life.

The experience, called phantom touch, is developed during a series of sessions in virtual reality chat rooms.

Miss Alexdottir said she "touches" a virtual avatar and the person she is working with will feel tingling or heat on the same body part in the real world.

It is hoped the techniques could be used in the future in hospitals for rehabilitation and help elderly or vulnerable people feel more physically connected to friends and family.

Video journalist: Hannah Walsh

