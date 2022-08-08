Video shows moment of cliff collapse on Dorset's Jurassic Coast
A huge rockfall on Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been caught on camera.
The first sign of the collapse at West Bay started with puffs of dust before a large section of cliff crumbles on to the beach below.
The fall, on 18 January, was captured by a camera placed on a pier to monitor the beach by the Environment Agency.
It has blocked access in both directions between Burton Bradstock and West Bay - the public is being urged to avoid the area.
Footage courtesy of @EnvAgencySW
