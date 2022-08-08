A huge rockfall on Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been caught on camera.

The first sign of the collapse at West Bay started with puffs of dust before a large section of cliff crumbles on to the beach below.

The fall, on 18 January, was captured by a camera placed on a pier to monitor the beach by the Environment Agency.

It has blocked access in both directions between Burton Bradstock and West Bay - the public is being urged to avoid the area.

Footage courtesy of @EnvAgencySW

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.