Members of a gig rowing club say it was an "incredible surprise" to find water in a coastal harbour frozen during the recent cold spell.

Poole Gig Rowing Club Ladies Crew were training in Poole Harbour on Saturday morning in the build up to the Isles of Scilly Worlds Championships in April.

During the session they found themselves rowing through frozen water.

Anna Rosier from the club said: "The ice was an incredible surprise for us, definitely once in a generation stuff."

Temperatures plunged across the UK last week as The Met Office issued weather warnings for ice and snow.

