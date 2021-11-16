A special education college has called on more employers to give work experience to people with additional needs.

South West Regional Assessment Centre (SWRAC) said its students made "exemplary employees" and challenged businesses to do more to help them into employment.

The BBC spoke to some of SWRAC's students during their work experience placements at Christchurch Golf Club in Dorset.

Video by Toby Wadey and Abby Newbery

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.