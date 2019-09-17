A group of swimmers is considering legal action after being denied a record which would have made them the oldest to swim the English Channel.

The six septuagenarians, then with a combined age of 377, made the successful crossing to Sangatte beach in France on 12 September.

But they claim the Channel Swimming and Piloting Federation has deemed the swim invalid, citing an illegal changeover.

Team member Linda Ashmore, from Dorset, said she was "absolutely gutted".

