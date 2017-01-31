Fourteen-year-old Chloe and her dad Chris Brown are tracking seahorses off the Dorset coast to try and uncover their winter habits.

The volunteer survey divers at the Seahorse Trust are hoping to record the behaviour of the fish off Weymouth Bay over four months.

They hope to find out if the seahorses stay in the same territory all year round.

The pair, who started weekly dives in September, expect to reveal the findings from their winter dives in the spring.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk