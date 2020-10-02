Sixteen inflatable characters have been attracting crowds at an arts festival.

Arts by the Sea will see more than 100 performances take place across Bournemouth town centre.

The Airship Orchestra is visiting Europe for the first time for the event. It is made up of giant inflatable puppets that light up and play music.

This year's festival has the theme "play" and festival organisers said: "Children were asked what they would change to make themselves happier; they said to have more time and space to play, a statement that Arts by the Sea wholeheartedly agrees with."

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit the festival between Friday and Sunday.

Film by Pete Doherty and Ella Rozycki

