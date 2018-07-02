A video showing a shelf cloud forming, ahead of a thunderstorm, has been captured in Dorset.

The dramatic footage was filmed by Steve Coggins on Portland on Monday evening before a thunderstorm hit the south coast.

BBC South weather presenter Alexis Green said: "They are not an unusual feature in thunderstorms in general but that is a fantastic example from a rather vigorous storm, and you don't often see such photogenic cases in the UK.

"It's shelf cloud - a type of arcus cloud. They form on the leading edge of thunderstorms. Cool, sinking air from a storm cloud's downdraught spreads out across the land surface, with the leading edge called a gust front.

"This outflow cuts under warm air being drawn into the storm's updraft. As the lower and cooler air lifts the warm moist air, its water condenses, creating the shelf cloud."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.