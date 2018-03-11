Pools and leisure centres are struggling because of a lack of swimming teachers.

Many left during the pandemic and it has been estimated there is a shortfall of more than 6,000 across the country.

Swim England has launched a campaign to attract more teachers and lifeguards.

Leisure centres have also been under pressure because of the increased cost of heating pools and a shortage of chemicals.

BBC reporter Anjana Gadgil spoke to parents at a swimming lesson in Bournemouth.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.