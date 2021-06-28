Bournemouth: Video shows resort's beaches covered in rubbish
The vast amount of rubbish left on a resort's beaches has been described as "soul destroying".
Many residents started litter picking at 06:00 BST following an influx of visitors to Bournemouth over the weekend.
Beth Goodship said: "You could spend the whole day down here and you wouldn't pick up all the rubbish."
It comes despite the local council spending £1m a year on beach cleaning and bringing in extra staff and bins.
