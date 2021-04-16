A beaver has been born in the Dorset wild for the first time in 400 years.

The kit was captured on camera with its mother in an enclosed site in the west of the county.

Dorset Wildlife Trust introduced an adult male and adult female into a freshwater habitat in February last year, as part of a project to bring beavers back to Dorset.

Rivers conservation officer Steve Oliver called it an "incredibly exciting moment".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.