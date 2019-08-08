A community farm project for adults with learning disabilities has proved so successful some employees are now living there independently.

Sturts Farm in Ferndown, Dorset, has operated for more than 40 years.

It's staff say support for adults in the UK can vary and more needs to be done to offer working opportunities.

