A man who was banned from several golf clubs as a child for not meeting the dress code has started a new business aimed at making the sport more inclusive.

Harry Shaw, from Poole in Dorset, lost his love for the game as a teenager after representing his county at a national level.

After taking up the sport again during the pandemic, he set up a new golf coaching business to appeal to golfers from different backgrounds.

He says even now he has been threatened with being thrown off golf courses for wearing clothing such as a hoodie.

Reporter: Michael Apps

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.