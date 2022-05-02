A search has been carried out of Poole Harbour following reports a man had fallen overboard from a boat.

The alarm was raised in the early hours and residents woke to see a coastguard helicopter in the sky near Parkstone Yacht Club.

Poole, Southbourne and Kimmeridge Coastguard Rescue Teams, the RNLI and Dorset Police have also been involved in the search.

Yacht racing at the Poole Regatta, which had been running since Saturday, was abandoned.